Our range of Australian Standard AS 3547-1997 Certified breathalysers are a popular choice in zero-tolerance and dangerous workplaces including mining, transport, construction and emergency services.

However, some devices on the market are little more than a novelty item. In a Choice review of a number of “personal breathalysers” available in Australia, they found many of the devices on trial underestimated Breath Alcohol Concentration (BrAC) readings, falsely indicating the user is under the 0.050 limit.

With inaccuracies like this, you may as well roll the dice to find out if someone is over the limit!

In a workplace testing program, it is important to have a device that can be trusted. The wrong result can be costly!

