SprayFog ULV disinfectant sprayers minimising COVID-19 risk

Dosing Systems Australia presents the SprayFog ultra low volume sprayers designed for effective disinfection of large indoor spaces.

Built for heavy duty usage, the SprayFog ULV fine droplet sprayer/ cold fogger is powered by a 1350 watt motor and available with a 4-litre formulation tank. The SprayFog is an excellent tool for dispersing disinfectants in large indoor areas to minimise the spread of COVID-19. Spraying low volumes of disinfectant chemicals in either a mist or fog form provides effective treatment.

Key features of SprayFog ultra low volume sprayers include chemical resistant polyethylene construction; brass fittings; precision needle valve with lockable settings; mechanical pin tilt control; ability to deliver 0-30 litres per hour of formula; and Australian Electrical Compliance Certification.

Designed for tough commercial applications, the ULV sprayers can be used to spray disinfectants, insecticides, fungicides, biocides, fumigants and deodorisers, and also come with a 6-litre formulation tank.

The SprayFog ULV fine droplet sprayer can be stripped down and rebuilt quickly and efficiently, reflecting its quality and serviceability. With term serviceability built in, the SprayFog ULV fine droplet sprayer is designed to last.

Limited stock is now available in Australia with extended availability within 3-4 weeks.