MixRite PVDF injectors for harsh chemicals

MixRite offers a range of water driven injectors constructed from PVDF and suitable for volumetric dosing with harsh chemicals. PVDF or polyvinylidene fluoride, also known in the plastics industry as Kynar, displays exceptional chemical compatibility characteristics, and can be used in conjunction with an extremely wide range of chemicals without degradation.

There is a high failure rate of volumetric technology brands when used with a range of chemicals. Consequently, volumetric injection technology has been deemed unsuitable for applications involving chemicals.

Available from Dosing Systems Australia, MixRite’s injectors are made from PVDF, allowing for volumetric dosing with a far greater range of harsh chemicals. MixRite’s PVDF injectors are recommended for use with proprietary chemical blends when full disclosure of chemical compound is not known.

PVDF offers excellent resistance to most acids, aromatic hydrocarbons and alcohols, and can also be used with a range of solvents and oxidising compounds.

