Search
Home > Compact fertiliser injector for vertical gardens and greenwalls

Compact fertiliser injector for vertical gardens and greenwalls

By Dosing Systems Australia 23 April 2018
Supplier News
article image MixRite 1 compact-sized fertiliser injector
logo
02 43290905

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Dosing Systems Australia has introduced a new system designed for simple and efficient fertigation of vertical gardens, greenwalls and indoor plant gardens.

Tefen’s MixRite 1 is a compact-sized fertiliser injector that operates silently, making it ideal for installations in close proximity to showrooms or office space. Recommended for drip fertigation where minimal irrigation is required, the injector will start injecting fertiliser at a flow rate of 0.33 litres per minute.

For vertical gardens, the MixRite 1 has an adjustable injection rate of 0.2% to 2%. The fertiliser injector is designed for a maximum water flow of 16 litres per minute. Since the system is capable of operating at low flows, complete fertigation can be achieved with minimal wastewater being discharged to drainage, encouraging an environmentally responsible practice.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Injectors