Vehicle Mount Computers - wireless RF information terminals for forklifts and other mobile equipment

Vehicle mount computers are ideal for industrial applications in which the user spends most of their time on a forklift or other type of mobile equipment. They maximise worker productivity and task accuracy and streamline operations throughout the warehouse and production environment.

Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:

- Thor™ VM2

- Thor™ VM1

- Intermec CV41

- Zebra VC70N0

- Zebra VH10

- Honeywell CV30

Rugged Tablets - mobile computing for demanding environments

As the demand for real-time information has increased for applications such as field service, field sales, and asset management, companies are equipping their field workers with rugged tablets. These applications require devices that provide real-time access to your enterprise host, and with large touchscreens for an easy-to-use interface that allow workers to reference large documents, media and schematics.

Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:

- Zebra ET50/55

- Motion CL910

- Motion F5t

- Zebra ET1

- Panasonic FZ-A1

- Panasonic FZ-G1

- Panasonic Toughbook H2