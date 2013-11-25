Search
Wireless RF Information Terminals for Forklifts and other Mobile Equipment

Wireless RF Information Terminals for Forklifts and other Mobile Equipment

by Dematic
Thor™ VM2
Thor™ VM2
  • Thor™ VM2
  • Zebra ET5​0/55
  • Motion ​CL910
  • Motio​n F5t
Vehicle Mount Computers - wireless RF information terminals for forklifts and other mobile equipment

Vehicle mount computers are ideal for industrial applications in which the user spends most of their time on a forklift or other type of mobile equipment. They maximise worker productivity and task accuracy and streamline operations throughout the warehouse and production environment.

Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:

- Thor™ VM2

- Thor™ VM1

- Intermec CV41

- Zebra VC70N0

- Zebra VH10

- Honeywell CV30

Rugged Tablets - mobile computing for demanding environments

As the demand for real-time information has increased for applications such as field service, field sales, and asset management, companies are equipping their field workers with rugged tablets. These applications require devices that provide real-time access to your enterprise host, and with large touchscreens for an easy-to-use interface that allow workers to reference large documents, media and schematics.

Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:

- Zebra ET50/55

- Motion CL910

- Motion F5t

- Zebra ET1

- Panasonic FZ-A1

- Panasonic FZ-G1

- Panasonic Toughbook H2

Related Dematic News

Supplier news
Dematic launches new freezer rated computers for cold chain supply and logistics
25/11/13 - Dematic introduces two new products that will withstand the demands of extremely cold environments.
Supplier news
Dematic Voice Solution: Vocollect Voice on Motorola WT4000 Series
22/09/09 - Vocollect Voice: choice, performance and flexibility for a mobile workforce
Supplier news
Boost worker productivity with Motorola’s WT4090 Wearable Computer
16/09/09 - Enhance worker efficiency and productivity with rugged, high-performance, hands-free mobile computing and scanning.
Supplier news
RF terminals solutions for every application from Dematic
09/09/09 - Wireless mobile data computers, or RF terminals as they are commonly known, provide a real time interface between the people and the host computer system.
Supplier news
MX7 rugged handheld computer available from Dematic
29/07/09 - Available from Dematic, the MX7 rugged handheld computer is ideal for a variety of data collection applications in warehouses and DCs.
24 Narabang Way
Belrose
NSW 2085
Tel: 02 9486 5555

