Wireless Networks (WLAN) The backbone of your Warehouse IT System

The backbone of your warehouse IT system

Wireless LANs connect your people to your host computer system, providing a secure and reliable link between your IT systems and your workers, wherever they are.

Dematic-designed Wireless LANs are dedicated private networks that provide you with a range of impressive benefits including dependable high-speed performance, faster response times, data security and greater accuracy. And, unlike Telco provided networks, they are designed to eliminate dark spots in your warehouse, factory, yard or port and ensure uninterrupted workflow.

Check out some best-in-class WLAN technologies below:

- Cisco Aironet 2600

- Cisco Outdoor

- Cisco Aironet 3600

- Zebra AP 6532

Dematic has broad experience in implementing wireless networks throughout the supply chain, and where cost-effective, can integrate Telco networks securely to ensure direct-network interface for even the most remote mobile employee.

In complex warehousing and manufacturing environments, Dematic's network design and performance is unparalleled. But the real Dematic difference is in providing the process improvement benefits gained from a true understanding of your business.

