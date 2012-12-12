Search
Wireless Networks (WLAN) The backbone of your Warehouse IT System

by Dematic
Cisco Aironet 2600
Cisco Aironet 2600
  Cisco Aironet 2600
  Cisco Outdoor
  Cisco Aironet 3600
  Zebra AP 6532
The backbone of your warehouse IT system

Wireless LANs connect your people to your host computer system, providing a secure and reliable link between your IT systems and your workers, wherever they are.

Dematic-designed Wireless LANs are dedicated private networks that provide you with a range of impressive benefits including dependable high-speed performance, faster response times, data security and greater accuracy. And, unlike Telco provided networks, they are designed to eliminate dark spots in your warehouse, factory, yard or port and ensure uninterrupted workflow.

Check out some best-in-class WLAN technologies below:

- Cisco Aironet 2600

- Cisco Outdoor

- Cisco Aironet 3600

- Zebra AP 6532

Dematic has broad experience in implementing wireless networks throughout the supply chain, and where cost-effective, can integrate Telco networks securely to ensure direct-network interface for even the most remote mobile employee.

In complex warehousing and manufacturing environments, Dematic's network design and performance is unparalleled. But the real Dematic difference is in providing the process improvement benefits gained from a true understanding of your business.

Contact Dematic Real Time Logistics today to discuss your Wireless Network needs

Dematic information and contact details

Related Dematic News

Supplier news
Dematic wins Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety award for wireless warehouse rollout
12/12/12 - Dematic Real Time Logistics was presented with the Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety (WIS) Service Provider of the Year Award at the group’s recent Supplier of the Year Awards in Sydney.
Supplier news
Dematic Real Time Logistics receives Honeywell Partner of the Year Award
07/08/12 - Dematic was a winner at the recent Honeywell Partner of the Year Awards held during Honeywell’s 2012 Asia Pacific Partner Conference.
Supplier news
Dematic’s Direct Connect Interface simplifies integration of Voice to SAP
28/05/12 - Dematic offers its immense experience in warehousing and voice technology to integrate wireless solutions into SAP logistics operations.
Supplier news
Boost worker productivity with Motorola’s WT4090 Wearable Computer
16/09/09 - Enhance worker efficiency and productivity with rugged, high-performance, hands-free mobile computing and scanning.
Supplier news
Integrated mobile computing solutions for your industry, your applications
03/08/09 - Dematic’s Real Time Logistics group has been implementing integrated IT and mobile computing solutions across the supply chain for over 20 years.
