Sortation Systems Designed for Diverse Product Handling and High Throughput by Dematic

Designed for Diverse Product Handling and High Throughput

Dematic is a pioneer in the development of linear and recirculating conveyor sortation systems with standardised controls and software, which optimise warehouse operations and provide supply chain visualisation. They are used extensively by leading retailers, parcel freight and 3PLs, catalogue, hardware and other distributors requiring high speed, reliable sortation.

With increasing labour costs and supply chain pressures for faster, more accurate and responsive operations, automated sortation systems are finding their way into more and more supply chains, delivering productivity, throughput capacity, accuracy, and accountability for businesses, and a cost-effective and efficient flow of goods to consumers.

Manufacturers of many fast moving consumer goods use sortation systems to handle cartonised products as they come off the production line.

High throughput sortation systems have also been used for decades by leading retailers to distribute goods at the lowest cost per case.

Smart IT systems have led to an increase in responsiveness and enabled retail DCs to significantly reduce inventory by receiving and despatching goods just-in-time. Cross-docking and flow-through handling processes are adopted, with the use of sortation systems to distribute cases to stores when they arrive at a DC.

Some retailers handle up to 90% of their goods in this way, driving their facilities to near stockless operations and cutting out the handling steps of put-away, replenishment and picking. Sortation systems also account for what has been received and where it has been sent.

Check out Dematic's sortation solutions below:

- Linear Sorters

- Circular Sorters

- Divert Systems

- Hanging Garment Sorter

- Pouch Sortation