Portable RF terminals connect your staff with real time information on the move

by Dematic
Hand Held Computers - portable RF terminals connect your staff with real time information on the move

A top retail, warehouse, or production operation needs staff with access to key information and the ability to capture data accurately when and where it is needed. Equipping your staff with a hand held terminal provides them with real-time connectivity to your host system, enabling them to enter information, scan barcodes and update your host on the spot. 

Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:

- Honeywell Tecton™

Honeywell Tecton™ CS

Zebra MC3100

Zebra MC9190-G

- Zebra MC9500-K

Zebra WT41N0

Psion Omnii™ XT15

Enterprise Mobility Computers - data capture and information transfer out in the field

Rugged enterprise mobility terminals deliver real-time connectivity to operations in the field ensuring customer satisfaction, worker productivity, and information integrity.

Built for the field environment, they are designed to handle harsh weather including dust, rain and extreme temperatures, to withstand knock, drops and tumbles, and have industrial-grade scanners for reliable, fast capture of barcodes and RFID. This provides you with a lower total cost of ownership and peace of mind that your workers are equipped with the best tool for the job.

Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:

- Honeywell Dolphin 70e

- Honeywell CN51

Honeywell CN70

Zebra MC40

Zebra MC45

Dematic information and contact details

Related Dematic News

Supplier news
Dematic launches mobile computing accessories webstore
03/07/14 - Global engineering and logistics automation company, Dematic has launched an online store.
Supplier news
Dematic launches new freezer rated computers for cold chain supply and logistics
25/11/13 - Dematic introduces two new products that will withstand the demands of extremely cold environments.
Supplier news
Dematic Real Time Logistics awarded Intermec Synergy Partner of the Year
14/05/13 - Dematic was recently awarded the Intermec Synergy Partner of the Year Award at Intermec’s APAC Partner conference in Hanoi.
Supplier news
Dematic Real Time Logistics receives Honeywell Partner of the Year Award for the second year in a row
15/04/13 - Dematic has won the 2013 Honeywell Partner of the Year Award (Manufacturing Sector), for the successful implementation of some of the region’s biggest RF projects.
Supplier news
Dematic wins Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety award for wireless warehouse rollout
12/12/12 - Dematic Real Time Logistics was presented with the Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety (WIS) Service Provider of the Year Award at the group’s recent Supplier of the Year Awards in Sydney.
24 Narabang Way
Belrose
NSW 2085
Tel: 02 9486 5555

