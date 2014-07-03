Hand Held Computers - portable RF terminals connect your staff with real time information on the move

A top retail, warehouse, or production operation needs staff with access to key information and the ability to capture data accurately when and where it is needed. Equipping your staff with a hand held terminal provides them with real-time connectivity to your host system, enabling them to enter information, scan barcodes and update your host on the spot.

Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:

- Honeywell Tecton™

- Honeywell Tecton™ CS

- Zebra MC3100

- Zebra MC9190-G

- Zebra MC9500-K

- Zebra WT41N0

- Psion Omnii™ XT15

Enterprise Mobility Computers - data capture and information transfer out in the field

Rugged enterprise mobility terminals deliver real-time connectivity to operations in the field ensuring customer satisfaction, worker productivity, and information integrity.

Built for the field environment, they are designed to handle harsh weather including dust, rain and extreme temperatures, to withstand knock, drops and tumbles, and have industrial-grade scanners for reliable, fast capture of barcodes and RFID. This provides you with a lower total cost of ownership and peace of mind that your workers are equipped with the best tool for the job.

Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:

- Honeywell Dolphin 70e

- Honeywell CN51

- Honeywell CN70

- Zebra MC40

- Zebra MC45