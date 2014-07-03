Portable RF terminals connect your staff with real time information on the move
Hand Held Computers - portable RF terminals connect your staff with real time information on the move
A top retail, warehouse, or production operation needs staff with access to key information and the ability to capture data accurately when and where it is needed. Equipping your staff with a hand held terminal provides them with real-time connectivity to your host system, enabling them to enter information, scan barcodes and update your host on the spot.
Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:
Enterprise Mobility Computers - data capture and information transfer out in the field
Rugged enterprise mobility terminals deliver real-time connectivity to operations in the field ensuring customer satisfaction, worker productivity, and information integrity.
Built for the field environment, they are designed to handle harsh weather including dust, rain and extreme temperatures, to withstand knock, drops and tumbles, and have industrial-grade scanners for reliable, fast capture of barcodes and RFID. This provides you with a lower total cost of ownership and peace of mind that your workers are equipped with the best tool for the job.
Check out some of our partners' best-in-class devices below:Dematic information and contact details
Related Dematic News
Contact Dematic
Contact Dematic