Pick & Put Solutions by Dematic

by Dematic
Modular GTP
Modular GTP
  • Modular GTP
  • The Dematic RapidPut Solution
  • Robotic Layer Picking
  • Pick-to-Light, Put-to-Light
  • Pick-to-Voice
  • Pick and Put Stations
  • The RapidPick System
  • Pick Carts
image

High-rate picking stations, Voice-directed picking, Pick and Put-to-Light (PTL) systems, custom-designed picking carts and trolleys to suit various applications, and the design and implementation of customised Put Wall systems are just some of the tools Dematic can help customers implement to improve order fulfilment productivity and throughput. 

Dematic's expertise in optimising order fulfilment across an extensive range of applications and industries has helped numerous customers around the world to see picking not as cost factor, but as a source of competitive advantage with high savings potential. 

With years of experience, Dematic’s supply chain logistics experts can help you develop faster, more accurate and cost-efficient order fulfilment strategies for different products and order profiles, reducing your order processing transaction costs and giving you a competitive advantage with a rapid return on investment. 

Check out Dematic’s range of pick and put systems:

Modular GTP

The Dematic RapidPut Solution

Robotic Layer Picking

Pick-to-Light, Put-to-Light

Pick-to-Voice

Pick and Put Stations

The RapidPick System

Pick Carts

Benefits of Dematic’s advanced picking technologies and solutions include:

- Improved order accuracy

- Faster order fulfilment

- Increased labour productivity

- Improved customer service

- Enhanced workplace safety

Our comprehensive portfolio of new generation picking technologies and sophisticated order management and processing software provides an extensive range of cost effective solutions for both fully automated distribution centers and manual warehouses.

Dematic information and contact details

24 Narabang Way
Belrose
NSW 2085
Tel: 02 9486 5555

