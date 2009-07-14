Fast and responsive barcode reading designed to keep up with your operators

Dematic offer a comprehensive range of industrial scanners ideal for use in harsh industrial environments. With the capability to handle one, two and three dimensional codes Dematic scanners provide outstanding performance and rapid response.

Check out some of the best-in-class products below:

The Honeywell SR61BXR wireless hand held barcode scanner is ruggedly designed for warehouse, distribution and manufacturing applications.

Combing simplicity of a scanner with the intelligence of a mobile computer, the Zebra MT2000 hand held scanner provides advanced barcode, direct part marking (DPM) and image capture, as well as the ability to key in and view data.

The Zebra RS507 ring scanner helps workers achieve new levels of productivity, allowing them to use both hands for package handling then switching to scanning in an instant.

