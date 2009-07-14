Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Barcodes and Data Capture > Dematic > Fast and responsive barcode reading designed to keep up with your operators

Fast and responsive barcode reading designed to keep up with your operators

by Dematic
Visit Website
Honey​well SR61B​XR
Honey​well SR61B​XR
  • Honey​well SR61B​XR
  • Z​ebra MT2000
  • Zebra ​RS507
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Fast and responsive barcode reading designed to keep up with your operators

Dematic offer a comprehensive range of industrial scanners ideal for use in harsh industrial environments. With the capability to handle one, two and three dimensional codes Dematic scanners provide outstanding performance and rapid response.

Check out some of the best-in-class products below:

The Honeywell SR61BXR wireless hand held barcode scanner is ruggedly designed for warehouse, distribution and manufacturing applications.

Combing simplicity of a scanner with the intelligence of a mobile computer, the Zebra MT2000 hand held scanner provides advanced barcode, direct part marking (DPM) and image capture, as well as the ability to key in and view data.

The Zebra RS507 ring scanner helps workers achieve new levels of productivity, allowing them to use both hands for package handling then switching to scanning in an instant.

Contact Dematic Real Time Logistics today for advice on barcode scanners and imagers. 

Dematic information and contact details

Related Dematic News

Supplier news
Teklogix Ikôn data capture device now available from Dematic
14/07/09 - Ikôn incorporates functionality and flexibility into a compact form factor with features such as ergonomics, aesthetics and ease of use. Combining an integrated imager or scanner with the standard col
Supplier news
Dematic discuss benefits of data collection with RF system
19/05/09 - According to Dematic, data collection begins when goods are received. The bar coded ID label or in some cases an alternative form of Auto ID, for example, an RFID tag, is scanned and read to acknowled
Supplier news
Dematic PickDIRECTOR installed at OfficeMax distribution centre
22/04/09 - According to OfficeMax, Dematic assisted them with the internal warehouse design and the subsequent fitout of the materials handling equipment. Their solution includes pallet racking for the storage o

Contact Dematic

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
24 Narabang Way
Belrose
NSW 2085
Tel: 02 9486 5555

Contact Dematic

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Scanners | Scanning | Barcode Data Capture | Barcode Inventory Systems | Barcode Scanner Units | Barcode Scanners | Barcode Scanning | Barcode Software | Barcode Systems | Barcode Technologies | Barcodes | Barcoding | Barcoding Services |
View All