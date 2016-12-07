Dematic offers new automated dispensing systems to track supplies and inventory

Apex solutions provide businesses an easy way to increase productivity, lower costs and gain real-time visibility into mission-critical supplies and equipment

Dematic will now offer automated dispensing systems from Sydney-based Apex Supply Chain Technologies to help their clients increase productivity and visibility in their operations. The global materials handling automation specialist will now integrate Apex’s automated solutions into their customers’ operations, says Brian Lang, Dematic’s Director of Real Time Logistics.

Apex devices are powered by Trajectory Cloud, a secure business intelligence platform that allows businesses to track, manage and control supplies, materials, equipment and other inventory in real-time. With broad application across a number of industries including warehousing, distribution centres, mining, automotive, retail, food service and healthcare, the solution is supported worldwide by Apex’s network of offices in Sydney, Germany and the United Kingdom as well as its global headquarters in the United States.

Mr Lang adds that they now look forward to offering Australian businesses access to Apex’s world class dispensing systems and supply chain technologies.

According to Kent Savage, Apex Supply Chain Technologies founder and CEO, Apex solutions provide businesses an easy way to increase productivity, lower costs and gain real-time visibility into mission-critical supplies and equipment. Customers who have installed these solutions report greater accountability and reduced consumption, and show an average savings of 30 percent or more.

He added that the collaboration with Dematic and its customers will allow companies to extend their continuous improvement programs into traditionally overlooked areas.

Please visit the Dematic website www.dematic.com.au for more information or call +61 2 9486 5555.