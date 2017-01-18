High performance polymer solves CIP pump service life issue for Euro Pumps

New valve cages (left) were wearing out far too quickly. New high-performance valve cages (right) suggested by Cut To Size Plastics

Cut to Size Plastics recommended a high performance polymer to Euro Pumps to resolve issues associated with their nylon-encased Clean In Place (CIP) pump valves.

Sometimes, parts that provide reliable, long-lasting service can suddenly begin to fail when the conditions change. Leading Queensland-based food and beverage industry pumps and cleaning systems provider Euro Pumps recently faced a problem with the pumps supplied to an abattoir where the water temperature was raised by 20°C to 75°C to cope with fat and blood adhesion and soiling on production line equipment. Though the increase in temperature was effective in cleaning the production line equipment, it caused an unexpected side-effect – the nylon-cased Clean In Place (CIP) pump valves began to fail incredibly quickly.

Though new valve cages were custom manufactured from stainless steel to address the problem, other issues caused the stainless steel springs to break and fail. The spring breakage was attributed to the stainless steel binding on stainless steel. To resolve this, the springs were electro-coated but the coating quickly wore off.

An anti-seize type compound was also suggested but it was not an option due to the hot (75°C), high pressure (100 Bar) water flowing through the system.

Euro Pumps Product Development Manager, Joanne Field called Cut To Size’s Technical Sales Representative, Campbell Parminter for a solution. After examining the original cages, and completing material identification as well as a check for chemical compatibility with common additives to water, Cut To Size identified that the failure was due to accelerated chemical degradation caused by the elevated heat in a chemical environment.

Cut To Size recommended a special high performance polymer to solve the problem. This test polymer was highly successful and had passed a standard service life test of 1,000 hours. According to Ms Field, the solution was a great example of how teamwork between suppliers and customers can yield outstanding results.

Mr Parminter is happy with the success of the solution, which he hopes will further cement Cut To Size’s relationship with Euro Pumps.

