Hercules grease slip joints saving costs for the construction industry

Grease slip joints from Hercules Engineering, a division of Cut to Size Plastics , are being specified as a cost-saving alternative to more expensive composite slip joints in the construction industry.

Hercules Engineering, the producer of Hercules composite slip joints and Herculon structural bearings, specifies their Hercules Galvanised or Stainless Steel Grease Slip Joints (HGSJ) or (HSSJ) for applications where higher performance properties are not required. Typically used on load-bearing brickwork and under concrete slabs, the easily applied grease slip joints are part of the broad range of Hercules products proven in multiple applications to help protect and extend the longevity of major commercial, industrial and public buildings and structures throughout Australasia and the Asia-Pacific.

Hercules Engineering Manager Mr David Booty comments that their HGSJ and HSSJ grease slip joints are deliberately tailored to the needs of the construction market as the essence of simplicity. Observing that architects, engineers and specifiers select technologies for their efficient construction, versatility and durability, he said specifiers of these cost-efficient slip joints get exactly what they need without having to pay for performance features they don’t want. Mr Booty has more than 30 years of experience in specifying slip joints and bearings, including high performance models.

Unlike Hercules’ more sophisticated HSC, the HGSJ and HSSJ types are not required to accommodate sliding face rotation of supported structures or to evenly distribute their weight. Grease slip joints are designed to be used under cast-in-situ concrete slabs and structural components to accommodate ±5mm movement as the structure settles and cures after construction.

Hercules’ slip joints have a sandwich design, comprising of two layers of 0.55mm thick galvanised steel or stainless steel with molybdenum grease in-between for sliding properties and protection of sliding surfaces. The slip joints are bound strongly together by industrial tape, either galvanised steel or Grade 304 stainless steel for the regular slip joints, and Grade 316SS used in modified types for applications in marine or corrosive environments.

Grease slip joints are simply designed to accommodate interim expansions and satisfy the linear single-plain sliding movement requirements, unlike the versatile, long design life and ongoing reliability of composite slip joints incorporating layers of high-performance engineering plastics and other high grade materials.

According to Mr Booty, grease slip joints do the job they are required to do during the construction and finishing phases, after which their slip performance is no longer required and they become part of the integrated structure. Their cost-efficiency, simplicity and durability are clear advantages in any construction project; for instance, they can be drilled to accommodate positioning dowels to lock a slab – a process that would fracture and destroy more elaborate and expensive joints.

Grease slip joints from Hercules Engineering have found application in a broad range of construction environments including healthcare, retirement villages, carparks and high rise apartments. Cavity bridge types are also available where precision slab positioning is required.

Hercules Engineering has provided a broad range of long-lasting slip joints and structural bearings for use in structures as diverse as the Sydney Opera House, the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong, Australia’s new Parliament House in Canberra and the world’s largest copper mine, Kansanshi, in Zambia.

