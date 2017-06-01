The latest range of ProfiNet enabled Ethernet switches by GE Automation & Controls is now available from Control Logic .

Proudly distributed by Control Logic in Australia, all three switches in the ICO86GLMXXX series use ProfiNet I/O support to allow their management, control and monitoring from the control system via Proficy Machine Edition software with option of a third-part ProfiNet enabled master.

Key features of the Ethernet switches include full Gigabit capabilities; various combinations in the range of up to 14 ports including 4 SFP ports for powerful and advanced functionality; and ProfiNet MRP ring media redundancy, PNIO redundancy, and power supply redundancy including support of interface/configuration redundancy.

Using these switches, users can setup, maintain, monitor, prioritise, partition, control and organise a network in any conceivable topology.

For more information, please visit the Control Logic website www.control-logic.com.au or call 1800 557 705.