New NEMO radio transceiver designed for easy integration

Control Logic announces the introduction of the NEMO radio transceiver, a new radio remote control from JAY Electronique.

The latest addition to the already popular SAFIR family of safe radio remote controls, the NEMO radio transceiver allows for a large variety of industrial network communication options to be selected, simplifying its integration into the existing control system.

Designed as a configurable, intelligent bi-directional radio link that exchanges information while adapting to the radio environment, the NEMO transceiver features an internal unique SIM card that contains all the transceiver and operator module parameters. When linked to the application, it allows for rapid replacement of a transceiver if necessary.

Key features of the new NEMO radio transceivers include easy setup via a mini-B USB connector and iDialog software; ability to communicate over many communication protocols including Modbus RTU, CANopen, DeviceNet, PROFIBUS, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, EtherNet/IP, or Ethernet POWERLINK; and emergency stop function certified SIL3 per EN61508 or PLe per EN13849, and standard function buttons, certified to SIL2 according to EN61508 or PLd to EN13849.

Options available with the NEMO radio transceiver include the ability to enhance the safety of applications that require it, such as infrared start-up, active zone limitation or validation buttons. Access to the radio remote control and certain functions can also be limited to authorised operators via a password.

NEMO radio transceivers are distributed in Australia by Control Logic.

