New high speed radio systems for narrowband networks

Control Logic presents the MDS Orbit LN Series high speed, long range radio systems by GE designed to deliver exceptional performance on narrowband licensed networks. Utilising narrowband licensed spectrum in the 400 and 900 MHz frequency bands, the radios employ the advanced networking and security features of the MDS Orbit platform to set new levels of performance and versatility.

Available in both MCR (Multiservice-Connect Router) and ECR (Edge-Connect Router) models, GE’s LN Series radios implement high speed QAM modulation options to improve speed by six times over other narrowband solutions operating in 6.25, 12.5 and 25 KHz channel sizes. Both MCR and ECR share the same networking and security functionality; while the MCR is a dual radio router, the ECR supports a single LN radio with optional Wi-Fi in a more compact form factor.

The two radios support Ethernet and serial communication for data acquisition applications to remote PLC, control and metering devices. Ethernet protocols supported include TCP, UDP, ARP, DHCP, ICMP, NTP, FTP, SFTP, TFTP, SSH, DNS, configurable HTTP and HTTPS. For serial communications, they offer TCP server, TCP client, Modbus/ TCP/ RTU/ ASCII conversion, UDP Unicast and Multicast, BSAP, and even DNP3.

GE’s LN Series radios allow users to simultaneously operate multiple host systems, remote device types and protocols to support most SCADA and M2M applications on a single common infrastructure.

The LN Series radios are proudly distributed by Control Logic in Australia.

