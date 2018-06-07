Stainless steel air jets resisting corrosion, heat and washdown

Compressed Air Australia introduces a new range of air jets from EXAIR for reliable and efficient blowoff and cleaning applications within corrosive, high temperature, or washdown environments.

EXAIR’s new 303SS is a 1/8” stainless steel air jet designed to replace open tubes and pipe nipples in parts cleaning, drying and cooling operations. The air jets are available in two styles: the high velocity air jet and the adjustable air jet. While the high velocity air jet provides maximum force with a confined and directed airstream, the adjustable air jet allows users to easily control the air on their target with a micrometer air gap indicator.

EXAIR air jets utilise the Coanda effect to pull in the surrounding ambient air and increase the total volume of air impacting the target area. Both the outlet and inlet can be ducted for remote positioning.

Key features of EXAIR’s 303SS stainless steel air jets include temperature rated up to 204°C (400°F); ability to produce up to 567 grams (1.25 pounds) of force upon the target; only small amount of compressed air required, less than half that of open air lines in the plant; and typical noise level reductions of 8 to 10 dBA.

Available from Compressed Air Australia, these stainless steel air jets complement EXAIR’s complete line of engineered air nozzles, which reduce energy use and noise levels while increasing safety. All EXAIR air jets and nozzles meet OSHA static pressure requirements and CE safety standards.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.