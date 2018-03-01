Save energy with engineered super air nozzles

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

Compressed Air Australia has introduced a new range of engineered super air nozzles from EXAIR, designed to reduce energy use.

Industries looking for inexpensive ways to blowoff, cool or dry may consider putting together a series of copper tubes connected to a compressed air line. However, when compressed air blasts straight out of the pipe or tube, it leads to wastage of huge amounts of air. Worse, it also violates OSHA noise and dead-ended pressure requirements.

Saving compressed air can be as simple as replacing basic blowoffs or inexpensive air nozzles that are loud and inefficient with a super air nozzle of an appropriate size. Consult with Compressed Air Australia for assistance with model selection.

By upgrading to the new super air nozzles, you can save substantially through lower energy consumption and drastically reduced noise levels.

Super Air Nozzles and Safety Air Guns available from Compressed Air Australia help reduce excessive air consumption, energy use and noise during compressed air blowoff operations.

EXAIR’s air nozzles and jets produce outlet flows up to 25 times of compressed air consumption using a small amount of compressed air as the power source, thereby providing significant savings on energy usage.