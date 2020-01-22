Search
New selectable voltage power supply energising static eliminators

By Compressed Air Australia 22 January 2020
Supplier News
Compressed Air Australia presents the new Gen4 two-outlet selectable voltage power supply from EXAIR, designed for users to choose input voltages of 115VAC or 230VAC. Two 5kV stainless steel output connectors can energise two static eliminators.

Applications using up to two Gen4 super ion air knives, ion air guns, ion air cannons, ionising bars or any other EXAIR Gen4 static eliminator product can be connected to one power supply. Similar to all EXAIR Gen4 products, these two-outlet power supplies are UL component recognised, and CE and RoHS compliant.

Key features of the new Gen4 power supplies also include an electromagnetically shielded modular power supply cable simplifying routing and connections; integrated fuse on the primary protecting against voltage spikes; and lighted power switch, which is also field replaceable, indicating operation.

The Gen4 two-outlet power supply is housed in a durable metal enclosure (140mm L x 102mm W x 26mm H) that is ideal for rugged, industrial environments. Gen4 static eliminators have a bayonet-style connector that can be inserted into the power supply where the electrical connection is made deep inside to prevent shock hazards.

Gen4 static eliminator products for the power supply are all shockless and have armoured high voltage cables, which resist abrasion and cuts.

For further information on EXAIR static eliminators, please click here. Please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au, or call 1300 787 688.

