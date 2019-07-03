New hot tap digital flowmeters simplifying installation

Exair has introduced a new range of hot tap digital flowmeters designed to simplify installation when compressed air piping is under pressure. The new compressed air flowmeters eliminate the need to isolate and remove pressure from the pipe, reducing installation time while maintaining safety.

Hot tap digital flowmeters incorporate two valves that the measuring probes pass through. A sound muffler that also collects chips from the drilling process eliminates installation debris from entering the airstream and minimises noise exposure. Measuring compressed air is the first step towards identifying high compressed air use areas and compressed air leaks, as well as optimising air use.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , Exair’s hot tap digital flowmeters are shipped with the necessary hardware and tools for installation including drill bit, drill guide, chip capturing muffler and hex wrenches. The Hot Tap feature is available on 2” (51mm) through 8” (203mm) flowmeters. They are available in standard units, which display airflow values on a bright LED screen, with an optional data logger to capture and manipulate the data, or with wireless capability to transmit the data securely over a wireless network. Airflow values are expressed in Standard Cubic Feet per Minute or Cubic Metres per Hour.

Hot tap digital flowmeters for schedule 40 iron pipe and Type L copper are now available in 2” (51mm), 2-½” (64mm), 3” (76mm), 4” (102mm), 6” (152mm) and 8” (203mm) sizes. They are CE and RoHS compliant and can also be ordered for schedule 80 or 10S pipes.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website or call 1300 787 688.