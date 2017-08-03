Search
Home > New EXAIR Catalogue 31 showcases products in full colour
Related Supplier News
EXAIR's new digital flowmeters with wireless capability
EXAIR's new digital flowmeters with ...
EXAIR introduces a new range of digital flowmeters with wireless capability, designed for businesses to measure and monitor their compressed air usage.
EXAIR’s no drip spray nozzle fits in tight spaces
EXAIR’s no drip spray nozzle fits ...
EXAIR has released a new no drip spray nozzle designed to conserve liquid and operate in space-constrained applications.
CAA releases high lift reversible drum vac
CAA releases high lift reversible ...
Compressed Air Australia has introduced a new range of high lift reversible drum vacs from EXAIR engineered to recover liquids.

New EXAIR Catalogue 31 showcases products in full colour

By Compressed Air Australia 03 August 2017
Supplier News
article image EXAIR’s new Catalogue 31
logo
1300 787 688

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

EXAIR has released the latest edition of their product catalogue showcasing a comprehensive range of solutions to common industrial conveying, cooling, cleaning, blowoff, drying, coating and static electricity problems.

EXAIR’s new Catalogue 31 is a full colour technical guide featuring a host of products including the new VariBlast compact safety air guns, Gen4 static eliminators, 1/8 NPT atomising nozzles, sanitary flange air operated conveyors and digital flowmeters with wireless capability.

Products showcased in EXAIR’s new Catalogue 31 include VariBlast compact safety air guns featuring a trigger control function that allows the user to use just the required flow; new Gen4 static eliminators with increased performance and Gen4 power supply offering selectable voltage from 115VAC or 230VAC; atomising nozzles now available in 1/8 NPT, ¼ NPT and ½ NPT, allowing greater selection for coating or cooling applications; sanitary flange line vac air operated conveyors with easy disassembly and clean-up; and digital flowmeters with wireless capability monitoring compressed air consumption wirelessly.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , EXAIR products help companies conserve compressed air, reduce dangerous noise levels and eliminate harmful dead-end pressures. Detailed technical explanations, performance data, application photos and dimensional drawings are provided for each product in the catalogue.

To request your free copy, please email info@caasafety.com.au or call us on 1300 787 688.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website, www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Atomising Nozzles Compressed Air Safety Air Guns Static Eliminators Digital Flow Meters