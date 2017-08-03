New EXAIR Catalogue 31 showcases products in full colour

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

EXAIR has released the latest edition of their product catalogue showcasing a comprehensive range of solutions to common industrial conveying, cooling, cleaning, blowoff, drying, coating and static electricity problems.

EXAIR’s new Catalogue 31 is a full colour technical guide featuring a host of products including the new VariBlast compact safety air guns, Gen4 static eliminators, 1/8 NPT atomising nozzles, sanitary flange air operated conveyors and digital flowmeters with wireless capability.

Products showcased in EXAIR’s new Catalogue 31 include VariBlast compact safety air guns featuring a trigger control function that allows the user to use just the required flow; new Gen4 static eliminators with increased performance and Gen4 power supply offering selectable voltage from 115VAC or 230VAC; atomising nozzles now available in 1/8 NPT, ¼ NPT and ½ NPT, allowing greater selection for coating or cooling applications; sanitary flange line vac air operated conveyors with easy disassembly and clean-up; and digital flowmeters with wireless capability monitoring compressed air consumption wirelessly.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , EXAIR products help companies conserve compressed air, reduce dangerous noise levels and eliminate harmful dead-end pressures. Detailed technical explanations, performance data, application photos and dimensional drawings are provided for each product in the catalogue.

