New EXAIR back blow air nozzles for cleaning small diameter pipes and hoses

By Compressed Air Australia 19 March 2017
Supplier News
article image Model 1004SS back blow air nozzle
EXAIR introduces a new back blow air nozzle designed specifically to blow out debris and liquids from small pipe or hose inside diameters, channels, bores, holes and internal threads among others.

EXAIR’s new Model 1004SS M4 back blow air nozzle delivers a forceful 360-degree airflow through an array of holes to clear out coolant, chips and light oils from machining processes. This nozzle prevents the chips being blown further into a part, tube or pipe and eliminates any safety hazard created by blowing debris out the far end of a pipe or tube.

Model 1004SS back blow air nozzle thread is M4 x 0.5 and is manufactured with a small profile. Designed to fit inside openings as small as 6.3mm, the nozzle is effective on diameters up to 25.4mm. Key features also include type 316 stainless steel construction providing durability and superior resistance to corrosion; simple installation and secure fit assured with flats milled on the body; and low 80dBA sound level meeting OSHA noise requirement 29 CFR 1910.95(a).

Since airflow is directed back towards the operator, personal protective equipment is recommended. Chip shields to protect the operator from the exiting debris are available. Extension pipes in 152mm, 305mm, 610mm and 914mm lengths provide the necessary reach for cleaning out longer tube and pipe diameters.

The CE compliant Model 1004SS M4 back blow air nozzles are available from Compressed Air Australia .

Please visit the Compressed Air Australia website for more information or call 1300 787 688.

