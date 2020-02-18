New EXAIR air conveyors for conveying in corrosive environments

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

Compressed Air Australia presents a new range of air operated conveyors from EXAIR, designed to convert standard pipes into a powerful conveying system for use in corrosive environments.

EXAIR’s new Type 303 stainless steel 2-½ NPT threaded line vac air operated conveyors convert ordinary pipe into a powerful conveying system for parts, scrap, trim and other bulk materials. They are ideal for food, chemical, pharmaceutical and medical processes or areas likely to be wet and corrosive, requiring the benefits of 303SS including excellent chemical and corrosion resistance, performance in higher temperatures, long service life and low maintenance.

Their larger size makes them perfect for conveying bigger parts and large volumes of material over long distances. The threaded line vac is designed to attach to standard plumbing pipe couplers, making it easy to build a complete system using common pipe and fittings that are readily available.

Threaded line vac conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air to produce a vacuum on one end with high output flows on the other. Response is instantaneous and regulating the compressed air pressure provides infinite control of the conveying rate. These conveyors are ideal for use in scrap trim removal, material conveying, part transfer, fibre tensioning and filling operations.

Key features also include CE compliance; ability to meet OSHA pressure requirements; size range from 3/8 NPT through to 3 NPT; and Type 316 stainless steel models available for even more demanding high temperature, corrosive and hygienic environments.

Available from Compressed Air Australia, EXAIR air operated conveyor models include Light Duty, Standard, Threaded, Heavy Duty, and Sanitary Flange styles. For further information, please click here.

Please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au, or call 1300 787 688.