New EXAIR 316SS air conveyors for food and pharma

EXAIR has introduced two new 316 Stainless Steel Line Vacs in 2½" (64mm) and 3" (76mm) sizes to allow more material to be conveyed over long vertical and horizontal lengths.

EXAIR’s 316 Stainless Steel Line Vacs are powerful in-line conveyors that transport high volumes of material through ordinary hose or tube. Designed for use in food or pharmaceutical processing environments that require the benefits of 316SS including excellent chemical and corrosion resistance, performance in high or low temperatures, long service life and low maintenance, these air conveyors are commonly used to fill hoppers, move trim and waste or transfer parts.

The 316SS Line Vac conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air through directed nozzles into the throat to produce a vacuum on one end and high output flows on the other. Key features include a pressure regulator easily controlling the material conveying rate; optional bracket permitting simple mounting; and maintenance-free operation assured with no moving parts or electricity.

EXAIR offers their Line Vacs in nine sizes from 3/8" (10mm) up to 3" (76mm) that fit popular hose and tube diameters; threaded Line Vacs for use with common pipe; and Heavy Duty Line Vacs resisting wear from abrasive materials and conveying more product faster and over longer distances.

Available from Compressed Air Australia, EXAIR's Line Vacs can be supplied in aluminium, 303SS and 316SS materials. All EXAIR Line Vacs are CE compliant, meet OSHA pressure requirements, and are ready to ship from stock.

