New EasySwitch Vac simplifying wet and dry material vacuuming

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

Compressed Air Australia introduces the new EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac from EXAIR, designed to simplify the filter change process when switching between vacuuming dry materials and liquids.

Utilising minimal compressed air, the EasySwitch is a powerful pneumatic vacuum that can be used in wet, dry, light or heavy applications.

The fast and tool-less conversion to vacuuming liquids is done by releasing one latch, removing the filter element and securing the latch. Simply reinstall the filter into the lid assembly for dry materials. The EasySwitch is designed to handle the toughest of industrial cleanup jobs with ease, and rests upon any 205-litre drum.

With EXAIR’s patent pending design, the EasySwitch vacuum uses a standard or HEPA certified filter when vacuuming dry materials.

Available from Compressed Air Australia, the EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac creates a powerful vacuum at a quiet 79 decibels without the need for electricity. Since the vacuum generator has no moving parts and uses no electricity, there is little concern for failed parts, motor failure or working with liquids associated with electric industrial vacuums.

The CE compliant EasySwitch is the latest addition to EXAIR’s large selection of industrial housekeeping products, including the reversible drum vac, high lift reversible drum vac, chip trapper, high lift chip trapper, chip vac, heavy duty dry vac and heavy duty HEPA vac.

For additional information on the EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac, please click here.

For further information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.