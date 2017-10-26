New back blow safety air gun cleaning out machining processes

Compressed Air Australia has introduced a new soft grip back blow safety air gun for cleaning out various internal parts in machining processes. Ergonomically designed for a comfortable operating experience, EXAIR's new safety air gun delivers a blast of air to effectively blow out debris and liquids from inside diameters, channels, bores, holes, internal threads and other internal parts of pipe or hose products. Thanks to the ergonomic design of the air gun, the operator can work for hours without fatigue.

The holes on the Model 1006SS back blow air nozzle provide a forceful back facing 360-degree airflow to clear out coolant, chips and light oils from machining processes. The safety air gun eliminates potential safety hazards by preventing chips and other debris from being blown further into a part, tube or pipe.

Key features of EXAIR’s back blow safety air guns include air consumption of only 22 SCFM at 80 PSIG with a low sound level of 80 dBA; nozzle with a small profile to fit inside openings as small as 22mm and diameters up to 102mm; type 316 stainless steel nozzle providing durability and superior resistance to corrosion; quiet airflow exiting the nozzle compliant with OSHA standards 29 CFR 1910.95(a) and 1910.242(b); and CE compliance.

Available from Compressed Air Australia, the safety air guns should be operated only by personnel wearing personal protective equipment. Chip shields are available to protect the operator from the exiting debris. Extension pipes from 305mm (12”) to 1829mm (72”) provide necessary reach for longer tube and pipe clean out.

Precision, Soft Grip, Heavy Duty, Super Blast and VariBlast Compact safety air guns are some of the models available from EXAIR.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.