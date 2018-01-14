New anti-static Super Air Knife with 34% better performance

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

Compressed Air Australia announces the release of EXAIR’s new Gen4 Super Ion Air Knife designed to offer better performance and cost savings. The new Gen4 Super Ion Air Knife eliminates static electricity 34 per cent better at low inlet pressures, helping save compressed air and money, while improving production speed, product quality and surface cleanliness. The Gen4 also eliminates static on plastics, webs, sheet stock and other product surfaces where tearing, jamming or hazardous shocks are a problem.

Products from EXAIR’s new Gen4 range have been independently tested and are certified to meet the rigorous safety, health and environmental standards of the USA, European Union and Canada that are required to achieve the CE and UL marks. The RoHS compliant Gen4 Super Ion Air Knife also features a metal armoured high voltage cable to safeguard against abrasion and cuts as well as integrated ground connection and electromagnetic shielding.

The Gen4 Super Ion Air Knife minimises compressed air use by inducing surrounding airflow at a ratio of 40:1. The unique amplified airflow carries the ions to the target, eliminating static charges in less than half a second. Air volume and velocity are infinitely controllable from a ‘breeze’ to a ‘blast’ to gently wipe or forcefully blow away debris. The product line ranges in length from 7.62 centimetres (3") to 2.74 metres (108").

Key features of EXAIR’s Gen4 Super Ion Air Knife also include shock-less electrical ion source with no radioactive element; and new selectable voltage power supply designed to operate Gen4 products.

The Gen4 finds application in surface cleaning, neutralising plastics, bag opening, printing machinery, packaging operations and elimination of painful static electricity shocks.

The entire Gen4 static elimination product line is available through Compressed Air Australia.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.