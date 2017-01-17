New anti-static Ion Air Cannon is CE, UL and RoHS certified

EXAIR’s new Ion Air Cannon has been independently tested and certified to meet the rigorous safety, health and environmental standards of the USA, European Union and Canada. In addition to being CE and UL certified, the Ion Air Cannon is also RoHS compliant.

Designed to eliminate static electricity and clean at distances up to 4.6 metres with no moving parts, the Ion Air Cannon is ideal for benchtops, machine mounting, and difficult-to-access spaces that require a concentrated flow of static eliminating ions. New design features include a metal armoured high voltage cable to protect against abrasions and cuts, a replaceable emitter point, integrated ground connection and electromagnetic shielding.

Compressed air use is minimised with the Ion Air Cannon incorporating EXAIR’s patented Super Air Amplifier that induces surrounding airflow at a ratio of 22:1. The amplified airflow carries the ions to the target, allowing the Ion Air Cannon to eliminate static charges in less than half a second. The user can control air volume and velocity to gently wipe or forcefully blow away contaminants.

Key features of EXAIR’s Ion Air Cannon include a sturdy stand with a swivel adjustment for directing the airflow; hose or tube easily connected to the air intake to draw air from another area; shockless electrical ion source without any radioactive element; and a new selectable voltage power supply.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the Ion Air Cannon finds application in bag opening, sheet separation, moulded parts cleaning, pre-paint dust removal, package cleaning and container neutralisation.

Please visit www.caasafety.com.au to view the entire static elimination product line or call 1300 787 688.