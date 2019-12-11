New anti-static air knife is CE, UL and RoHS Certified

EXAIR’s new Gen4 standard ion air knife meets the rigorous safety, health and environmental standards of the USA, European Union and Canada, required to attain the CE and UL marks. Following independent laboratory tests, Gen4 products have received the CE and UL certifications. The new Gen4 is also RoHS compliant.

EXAIR’s new Gen4 anti-static air knife eliminates static electricity 30 per cent better at low inlet pressures, saving compressed air and money. Key benefits also include improved production speeds, product quality and surface cleanliness; and elimination of static on plastics, webs, sheet stock and other product surfaces where tearing, jamming or hazardous shocks are a problem.

New design features in the Gen4 products include a metal armored high voltage cable to protect against abrasion and cuts; integrated ground connection; electromagnetic shielding; and new selectable voltage power supply. Applications include surface cleaning, neutralising plastics, bag opening, printing machinery, packaging operations and elimination of painful static electricity shocks.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the Gen4 standard ion air knife incorporates EXAIR’s standard air knife that minimises compressed air use by inducing surrounding airflow at a ratio of 30:1. The unique amplified airflow carries the ions to the target, making it possible to eliminate static charges in less than half a second. Air volume and velocity are infinitely controllable from a ‘breeze’ to a ‘blast’ to gently wipe or forcefully blow away debris.

EXAIR’s Gen4 standard ion air knife is available from Compressed Air Australia in 3" to 48" (76mm to 1219mm) lengths. The electrical ion source is shockless and there is no radioactive element.

For further information on the Gen4 standard ion air knife, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website or call 1300 787 688 or +61 8 8983 3999.