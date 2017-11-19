Neutralising static with EXAIR’s Gen4 ionising point

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

Compressed Air Australia introduces the Gen4 ionising point from EXAIR designed to completely eliminate static electricity by delivering a high concentration of positive and negative ions.

Offering a precision method to eliminate static electricity problems in small spaces without requiring compressed air, the compact and shockless static eliminator is perfect for keeping small parts/ products separate from other surfaces. Key capabilities of EXAIR’s Gen4 ionising points include protecting sensors, eliminating improper readings of sensitive electronics, keeping powder-filling nozzles unclogged, and preventing jamming, tearing or dust in slitting, winding, rewinding, ink jetting and silk screening applications.

Gen4 ionising points are certified by independent laboratories to meet the rigorous safety, health and environmental standards of the USA, European Union and Canada, required to attain CE and UL marks. Key features include a new 115V/230V selectable voltage power supply for operation; metal armoured high voltage cable to protect against abrasion and cuts; replaceable emitter point; integrated ground connection; electromagnetic shielding; and RoHS compliance.

