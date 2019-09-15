Low cost line vac conveyors for high temperature materials

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

EXAIR presents new line vac conveyors designed to convert a hose, tube or pipe into a powerful in-line conveying system for high temperature materials up to 482°C.

The new 2.5" and 3" air operated conveyors are available with smooth ends to fit easily into a hose or a tube, and secured with a simple hose clamp. Alternatively, they are available with NPT threaded ends to mount into threaded pipes. Their large throat diameters allow for maximum throughput capability.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the high temperature line vac conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air to produce a vacuum on one end, instantly causing high output flows on the other. The compressed air pressure can be regulated for infinite control of the conveying rate.

Key features of EXAIR’s high temperature line vacs include CE compliance; choice of seven sizes from 3/4" (19mm) to 3" (76mm); and durable Type 303 or Type 316 stainless steel construction to resist high temperature, corrosion and contamination.

These line vac conveyors find application in sampling hot flue gases, exhausting fumes, and conveying soot, ashes, salts and other hot debris. Compressed Air Australia also offers models for hopper loading, scrap and trim removal, small parts transfer and packaging.

For further information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.