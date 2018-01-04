Large atomising spray nozzle with 360-degree coverage

EXAIR has introduced a new atomising spray nozzle offering 360-degree coverage in a versatile range of applications.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the new 1/2 NPT internal mix hollow circular pattern atomising spray nozzle atomises fluid and sprays away from the nozzle in all directions with the spray spread measuring up to 4 metres (13 feet) in diameter. Suitable for liquid applications in a broad area such as dust suppression, humidification and cooling, these nozzles can also be used to coat the inside of large diameter pipes or ducts. Liquid and compressed air can be combined inside the air cap of the nozzles to produce a fine mist of atomised liquid that can be easily adjusted to meet the needs of the application.

Designed to provide liquid flows from 40 litres to 567 litres per hour, the atomising spray nozzles are ideal for coating, cooling, treating and painting a variety of products using compressed air and liquids with a viscosity of up to 300 centipoise. The spray nozzles are commonly used with water, light oils, rust inhibitors, chemicals, paints and dyes.

Key features of EXAIR’s atomising nozzles include stainless steel construction for excellent durability and corrosion resistance; available with 1/8 NPT, 1/4 NPT and 1/2 NPT connections in a variety of sizes and shapes to meet specific needs; patented No Drip versions also available for saving expensive liquids and preserving product finishes; adjustable design across all models; 5-year Built to Last Warranty; and CE compliance.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.