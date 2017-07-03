Hollow no drip atomising nozzles with 360-degree coverage

The patented spray nozzles combine liquid and compressed air inside the air cap to produce the finest mist of atomised liquid

EXAIR introduces a new no drip atomising nozzle designed to offer 360-degree coverage in a circular pattern. The patented ¼” NPT no drip internal mix hollow circular pattern atomising spray nozzle atomises fluid and sprays away from the nozzle in all directions.

Ideal for providing a smooth, even coating on the inside diameter of a pipe or similar ductwork with their 360-degree action, EXAIR’s atomising nozzles are also effective in applications where mist coverage over a broad area is needed, such as in dust suppression, humidification and cooling operations. These atomising spray nozzles are suitable for use with water, light oils, chemicals, rust inhibitors, paints and dyes. No drip atomising spray nozzles also help save expensive coatings and chemicals or conserve water during various spray applications by preventing wastage.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the patented spray nozzles combine liquid and compressed air inside the air cap to produce the finest mist of atomised liquid, with the spray easily adjusted to meet the specific needs of the application.

Key features of EXAIR’s no drip atomising spray nozzles include ability to provide liquid flows from 5.9 to 55.7 litres per hour (1.6 to 14.7 gallons per hour) with liquids up to 300 centipoise; patented no drip valve assembly stopping liquid flow when air pressure is shut off, preventing post spray drip that can ruin product finishes on painted or coated surfaces; stainless steel construction adding durability and corrosion resistance; available with 1/8” NPT, ¼” NPT and ½” NPT connections in a variety of sizes and shapes; 5-year built to last warranty; and CE compliance.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or phone 1300 787 688.