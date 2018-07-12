Heavy duty conveyors resisting wear and transporting more

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

Heavy Duty Line Vacs are powerful in-line conveyors that transport high volumes of material through ordinary hose or tube

Compressed Air Australia introduces a new line of heavy duty air powered conveyors from EXAIR, designed for rugged, industrial applications.

EXAIR’s new 2½" (64mm) and 3" (76mm) Heavy Duty Line Vacs are powerful in-line conveyors that transport high volumes of material through ordinary hose or tube. Featuring a hardened alloy construction, the Heavy Duty Line Vacs are built to prevent premature wear when transporting abrasive or heavy materials such as shot blast, tumbling media or metal fittings.

Large throat diameters in these conveyors allow them to convey more material over longer vertical and horizontal lengths with the conveying rate typically twice that of ordinary air powered conveyors. Heavy Duty Line Vacs eject a small amount of compressed air through directed nozzles into the throat to produce a vacuum on one end and high output flows on the other instantaneously.

Key features of EXAIR’s Heavy Duty Line Vacs include pressure regulator easily controlling the material conveying rate; optional bracket allowing easy mounting; no moving parts or electricity assuring maintenance-free operation; choice of seven sizes up to 3" (76mm) to fit popular hose and tube diameters; threaded units available for use with common pipe; and standard duty models made from aluminium, 303SS and 316SS also available in nine sizes, with or without threads.

Available from Compressed Air Australia, all EXAIR Line Vacs are CE compliant and meet OSHA pressure requirements.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.