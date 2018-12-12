Fine mesh drum cover keeping bulk material contained and contaminant-free

EXAIR has introduced a new fine mesh non-woven drum cover designed for use on 205-litre or 60-litre drums.

Featuring a breathable material, the drum cover allows air from an EXAIR Line Vac air operated conveyor to circulate when moving material in and out of a drum. The drum cover prevents contamination of the material being moved and keeps it contained in the drum for a cleaner and safer work environment.

Since it is fabricated to fit 205-litre or 60-litre drums, it is an ideal solution for situations when a containment vessel is needed for your transferred scrap, trim, waste, parts, chips or pellets. It is suitable for conveyance hoses from 3/4" (19mm) up through 3.4" (86.4mm) outside diameter.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , Line Vac conveyors are the low-cost way to transport complex shapes, bulk solids and waste without electricity. Units eject a small amount of compressed air to produce a vacuum on one end and high output flows on the other with instantaneous response. Air speed is easily controlled by regulating inlet air pressure.

Key features of EXAIR Line Vacs include a no moving parts design; choice of aluminium, Type 303 stainless steel, Type 316 stainless steel and hardened alloy to resist abrasion in sizes from 3/8" (10mm) through 5" (127mm); different styles for use with hose, threaded NPT for use with pipe and a sanitary flange model for use with flanged pipe; and hose clamps and a durable spring buckle strap provided for quick and easy installation. For further details on EXAIR Line Vac air operated conveyors, please click here.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website or call 1300 787 688.