EXAIR's new soft grip back blow safety air guns for narrow diameter pipes

EXAIR has introduced a new safety air gun featuring the smallest back blow nozzle available to effectively blow debris and liquids from inside narrow pipes, hoses, channels, bores and holes as well as internal threads and other internal parts. The ergonomic design of the soft grip air gun keeps the operator's hand in a comfortable position, allowing it to be operated for hours continuously without fatigue.

Model 1004SS M4 back blow air nozzle features an array of holes to provide a forceful backfacing 360-degree airflow to clear out coolant, chips and light oils from machining processes. This nozzle prevents the debris from being blown further into a part, tube or pipe and eliminates any safety hazard during the cleaning process.

Key features include air consumption of only 4.5 SCFM at 80 PSIG with a low sound level of 75 dBA; suitable for cleaning inside openings as small as 1/4″ (6mm) and up to 1″ (25mm); type 316 stainless steel construction providing durability and superior resistance to corrosion; and OSHA and CE compliance.

Compressed Air Australia offers a variety of safety air guns with back blow nozzles for cleaning inner diameters up to 16" (406mm). Chip shields to protect the operator from flying debris are included with the soft grip VariBlast compact and heavy duty back blow safety air guns. Extension pipes from 6″ (152mm) to 72″ (1829mm) are available to provide reach for longer tube and pipe cleanout.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.