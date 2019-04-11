Search
Home > EXAIR's new hazardous location Cabinet Coolers
Related Supplier News
Achieve compressed air savings with EXAIR's new Catalogue 32
Achieve compressed air savings with ...
EXAIR's Catalogue 32 is a full colour technical guide that serves as the source for compressed air savings and safety.
Digitally controlled small 316SS cabinet coolers from EXAIR
Digitally controlled small 316SS ...
EXAIR introduces a new range of small cabinet coolers featuring ETC to keep electrical enclosures cool with -7°C (20°F) air.
New EXAIR digital control protecting electronics from heat
New EXAIR digital control protecting ...
Compressed Air Australia announces a new digital control from EXAIR designed for dual cabinet cooler systems installed on high heat load enclosures.

EXAIR's new hazardous location Cabinet Coolers

By Compressed Air Australia 11 April 2019
Supplier News
article image EXAIR HazLoc Cabinet Cooler
logo
1300 787 688

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

EXAIR's new hazardous location Cabinet Cooler systems have achieved the UL classified designation for Div 1 environments.

These HazLoc Cabinet Coolers were tested by UL and passed their stringent requirements for use upon classified purged and pressurised electrical enclosures within Class I Div 1, Groups A, B, C and D; Class II Div 1, Groups E, F and G – and Class III environments.

Key features include cooling capacity of up to 5,600 Btu/hr ideal for electrical enclosures with problematic overheating; CE compliance; available for NEMA 4 and 4X enclosures; high temperature faults prevented by circulating -7°C air inside the enclosure; mounted in a standard electrical knockout while keeping the NEMA 4 or 4X rating of the enclosure; auto drain filter separator ensuring no moisture passes to the inside of the electrical enclosure; and optional thermostat control minimising compressed air use and keeping the enclosure at ±1°C of the setting.

EXAIR HazLoc Cabinet Coolers are available from Compressed Air Australia .

EXAIR’s Cabinet Cooler systems are available for NEMA 12, 4 and 4X enclosures from 275 to 5,600 Btu/Hr and are UL listed and CE compliant with no moving parts to wear out. Applications include cooling control panels, PLCs, microprocessors, fractional Hp variable frequency drives and robotics.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Cabinet Coolers Hazardous Location Equipment