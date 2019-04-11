EXAIR's new hazardous location Cabinet Coolers

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

EXAIR's new hazardous location Cabinet Cooler systems have achieved the UL classified designation for Div 1 environments.

These HazLoc Cabinet Coolers were tested by UL and passed their stringent requirements for use upon classified purged and pressurised electrical enclosures within Class I Div 1, Groups A, B, C and D; Class II Div 1, Groups E, F and G – and Class III environments.

Key features include cooling capacity of up to 5,600 Btu/hr ideal for electrical enclosures with problematic overheating; CE compliance; available for NEMA 4 and 4X enclosures; high temperature faults prevented by circulating -7°C air inside the enclosure; mounted in a standard electrical knockout while keeping the NEMA 4 or 4X rating of the enclosure; auto drain filter separator ensuring no moisture passes to the inside of the electrical enclosure; and optional thermostat control minimising compressed air use and keeping the enclosure at ±1°C of the setting.

EXAIR HazLoc Cabinet Coolers are available from Compressed Air Australia .

EXAIR’s Cabinet Cooler systems are available for NEMA 12, 4 and 4X enclosures from 275 to 5,600 Btu/Hr and are UL listed and CE compliant with no moving parts to wear out. Applications include cooling control panels, PLCs, microprocessors, fractional Hp variable frequency drives and robotics.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.