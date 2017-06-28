EXAIR's new digital flowmeters with wireless capability

EXAIR introduces a new range of digital flowmeters with wireless capability, designed for businesses to measure and monitor their compressed air usage. Using the Zigbee mesh network protocol, the digital flowmeters measure and monitor compressed air use, trends and historical data. By doing so, the business can identify high compressed air use areas and possible compressed air leaks, helping them optimise air use.

Key features of EXAIR’s new digital flowmeters include 30-metre range with ability to transmit data to an Ethernet connected gateway; each meter and gateway configured for security with 128-bit encryption for wireless transmissions; wireless-to-Ethernet gateway, power supplies and installation tools supplied as a package with the meter; and compressed air monitoring simplified using EXAIRlogger software.

This software enables customers to graph the data, aggregate it to identify air use trends, or use it with other analytic software to effectively monitor air and save money. Airflow values are expressed in Standard Cubic Feet per Minute or Cubic Metres per Hour.

Available from Compressed Air Australia, EXAIR’s digital flowmeters with wireless capability for schedule 40 iron pipe are now available in sizes ½”, ¾”, 1”, 1½”, 2”, 2½”, 3” and 4”. They are CE and RoHS compliant and can also be ordered for schedule 80, 10S or Type L copper pipe.

Please visit the Compressed Air Australia website, www.caasafety.com.au or phone 1300 787 688 for more information.