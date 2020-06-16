EXAIR’s pressure sensing digital flowmeters monitoring pressure and flow

EXAIR introduces a range of pressure sensing digital flowmeters designed for plant personnel to monitor pressure and flow throughout a compressed air system.

A pressure sensor is mounted between the two flow sensing probes and the display is configured to show air pressure or air flow. A transistor output can also be configured to provide a low-pressure alarm to protect both processes and equipment. Pressure values are displayed in PSIG or BARG. Measuring compressed air is the first step towards identifying high compressed air use areas, compressed air leaks and optimising air use.

Each meter ships with the necessary hardware and tools for installation including drill bit, drill guide and hex wrenches. The pressure sensing feature is available on 2” (51mm) or larger flowmeters. They are available in standard units, which display airflow values on a bright LED screen, with optional data logger to capture and control the data. The pressure signal is also available through optional wired and wireless serial outputs. Airflow values are expressed in standard cubic feet per minute or cubic metres per hour.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , EXAIR’s pressure sensing flowmeters come in schedule 40 iron pipe, Type L copper and nominal millimetre sizes. The CE and RoHS compliant range joins EXAIR’s full line of digital flowmeters for air lines from ½" through 8" including hot tap, wireless and data logging flowmeters.

For further information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.