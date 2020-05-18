Search
Home > EXAIR’s ½” no drip spray nozzles preventing waste
Related Supplier News
Patented no drip air atomising nozzles preventing waste
Patented no drip air atomising nozzles ...
Compressed Air Australia introduces a new range of 1/8 no drip internal mix air atomising spray nozzles from EXAIR.
EXAIR’s new ½” no drip atomising nozzles preventing waste
EXAIR’s new ½” no drip atomising ...
EXAIR has introduced a new ½-inch no drip internal mix atomising spray nozzle designed to stop the flow of liquid when compressed air is shut off.
EXAIR’s internal mix spray nozzles for fine atomisation
EXAIR’s internal mix spray nozzles ...
The new 1/8 NPT small internal mix spray nozzles from EXAIR have the ability to atomise fluids up to 106 litres per hour.

EXAIR’s ½” no drip spray nozzles preventing waste

By Compressed Air Australia 18 May 2020
Supplier News
article image EXAIR’s ½” no drip spray nozzle
logo
1300 787 688

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

EXAIR presents ½-inch no drip external mix air atomising spray nozzles offering the highest flow rates and allowing the air and liquid flow to be adjusted independently.

Similar in operation to their standard atomising nozzles, EXAIR’s new spray nozzles have the added benefit of positively stopping liquid flow when compressed air is shut off. These external mix air atomising spray nozzles can be used on liquids above 300 centipoise. The patented no drip design requires no additional air line to control the no drip feature.

Like any of EXAIR’s spray nozzles, these are ideal for sanitisation, decontamination, cooling, cleaning, dust mitigation, coating or humidification.

Normally, when spraying any type of liquid, post-spray drips can cause big problems. For instance, unwanted drips can ruin product function on sealing or mating surfaces as well as painted or coated finishes. Excess liquid flow also wastes resources such as expensive coatings, chemicals or water.

However, the new atomising spray nozzles from EXAIR positively seal off the flow of liquid when the compressed air supply is shut off, eliminating the possibility of drips.

The new ½” no drip external mix atomising nozzles are available in a narrow angle flat fan pattern for pressure fed applications with independent air and liquid control.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the no drip and standard atomising nozzles are fully adjustable to minimise air and liquid consumption and have interchangeable liquid and air caps. Key features also include flow ranges from 534 Lph to 1147 Lph (141 Gph to 303 Gph); 1/8” and ¼” size options, CE compliance; and conflict mineral free product.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website or call 1300 787 688 (Australia) or +61 8 8983 3999 (International).

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Atomising Spray Nozzles Compressed Air Spray Nozzles