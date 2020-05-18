EXAIR’s ½” no drip spray nozzles preventing waste

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

EXAIR presents ½-inch no drip external mix air atomising spray nozzles offering the highest flow rates and allowing the air and liquid flow to be adjusted independently.

Similar in operation to their standard atomising nozzles, EXAIR’s new spray nozzles have the added benefit of positively stopping liquid flow when compressed air is shut off. These external mix air atomising spray nozzles can be used on liquids above 300 centipoise. The patented no drip design requires no additional air line to control the no drip feature.

Like any of EXAIR’s spray nozzles, these are ideal for sanitisation, decontamination, cooling, cleaning, dust mitigation, coating or humidification.

Normally, when spraying any type of liquid, post-spray drips can cause big problems. For instance, unwanted drips can ruin product function on sealing or mating surfaces as well as painted or coated finishes. Excess liquid flow also wastes resources such as expensive coatings, chemicals or water.

However, the new atomising spray nozzles from EXAIR positively seal off the flow of liquid when the compressed air supply is shut off, eliminating the possibility of drips.

The new ½” no drip external mix atomising nozzles are available in a narrow angle flat fan pattern for pressure fed applications with independent air and liquid control.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the no drip and standard atomising nozzles are fully adjustable to minimise air and liquid consumption and have interchangeable liquid and air caps. Key features also include flow ranges from 534 Lph to 1147 Lph (141 Gph to 303 Gph); 1/8” and ¼” size options, CE compliance; and conflict mineral free product.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website or call 1300 787 688 (Australia) or +61 8 8983 3999 (International).