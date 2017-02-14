Search
EXAIR’s new siphon fed atomising spray nozzles

By Compressed Air Australia 14 February 2017
Supplier News
article image EXAIR’s atomising spray nozzle allows users to coat, cool, treat and paint a variety of products
EXAIR has introduced a new range of siphon fed atomising spray nozzles designed to atomise various fluids in a round spray pattern where no liquid pressure is available and heavy application of liquid is required.

EXAIR's new ½” siphon fed atomising spray nozzle is a corrosion resistant type 303SS nozzle that draws liquid into the airstream and mixes it internally while providing up to 610mm of suction height. An adjustment valve allows the liquid to be easily adjusted to meet the needs of the application. The ½” spray nozzle can provide high liquid flow up to 228 LPH in a 152mm diameter round pattern. A patented ‘No Drip’ version is also available to prevent wastage of liquids.

EXAIR’s atomising spray nozzles allow users to coat, cool, treat and paint a variety of products using compressed air and liquids with a viscosity of up to 300 centipoise. When used with water, atomising nozzles can efficiently and evenly cool hot items in an automated process. The nozzles are also commonly used with light oils, rust inhibitors, chemicals, paints and dyes.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , EXAIR’s new siphon fed atomising spray nozzles feature a stainless steel construction, adding to their durability and corrosion resistance. EXAIR atomising nozzles are available with ¼” and ½” connections in a variety of spray pattern sizes and shapes to meet specific application needs.

EXAIR’s CE compliant atomising spray nozzles are supplied with a 5-year Built to Last warranty.

Please visit the CompressedAir Australia website for more information or call 1300 787 688.

