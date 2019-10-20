EXAIR’s new ½” no drip atomising nozzles preventing waste

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

EXAIR has introduced a new ½-inch no drip internal mix atomising spray nozzle designed to stop the flow of liquid when compressed air is shut off.

Internal mix atomising spray nozzles mix liquid and air inside the nozzle and produce the finest atomisation of liquids up to 300 centipoise. The patented ‘No Drip’ design does not require an additional air line to control the no drip feature.

When spraying any type of liquid, post-spray liquid flow can cause big problems. Unwanted drips can ruin product function on sealing or mating surfaces and ruin the appearance of painted or coated finishes. Excess liquid flow wastes precious resources such as expensive coatings, chemicals or water.

No drip atomising nozzles are ideal for applications where no post-spray drip is permissible. When the compressed air supply is shut off, the no drip nozzle positively seals off the flow of liquid eliminating the possibility of drips.

EXAIR's ½-inch no drip internal mix atomising nozzles are available in four patterns: narrow angle round, wide angle round, flat fan and 360° hollow circular. The nozzles are designed for pressure fed applications that don't require independent air and liquid control.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the no drip atomising nozzles are fully adjustable to minimise air and liquid consumption and have interchangeable liquid and air caps.

Flow ranges from 0.5 Lph to 1147 Lph (0.14 Gph to 303 Gph). They are also available in 1/8-inch and ¼-inch options, and are CE compliant and conflict mineral free. Click here or call 1300 787 688 for further information.