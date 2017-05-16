EXAIR’s new high lift chip trapper prevents equipment damage

The new patented High Lift Chip Trapper from EXAIR extends coolant life and eliminates the risk of waste oil solids damaging equipment, thereby increasing operational efficiency and safety. The high lift chip trapper presents a fast and easy way to clean coolant sumps, waste oil pits or wells by removing solids such as chips, swarf and shavings out of used coolants and other liquids with up to 4.5m (15’) of lift or 6m (20’) of horizontal vacuum.

Metal chips in a machine sump can block the intake of the coolant pump, reducing coolant flow and causing heat-related damage to expensive parts and tooling. However, regular cleaning of the coolant sump or waste oil pit with a high lift chip trapper eliminates this problem as well as lost production and downtime.

Powered by compressed air, the high lift chip trapper vacuums the dirty liquid into the supplied drum, trapping all the solids in a reusable filter bag. A turn of the flow valve pumps the clean liquid back out. The simple process doesn’t involve motors or impellers that could clog or wear out. Safe operation is assured with built-in pressure/vacuum relief and an automatic safety shutoff to prevent spills or overfilling.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the Model 6190 high lift chip trapper is available in 30, 55 and 110 gallon capacities. Each system is supplied with a stainless steel two-way pump, directional flow valve, drum, lever lock drum lid, shutoff valve, 6m (20') vacuum hose, 6m (20') compressed air hose, chip wand, two filter bags and a drum dolly.

EXAIR’s high lift chip trappers and industrial vacuums are CE compliant.

For further details, please visit Compressed Air Australia at www.caasafety.com.au or phone 1300 787 688.