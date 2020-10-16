EXAIR’s new heavy duty pneumatic conveyors providing high throughput

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

Compressed Air Australia introduces a new range of pneumatic conveyors from EXAIR, designed to deliver high performance in rugged industrial applications.

EXAIR’s new 2½” (64mm) NPT heavy duty threaded Line Vac is a powerful in-line conveyor that transports high volumes of material through ordinary pipe. Its hardened alloy construction helps prevent premature wear when transporting abrasive or heavy materials such as shot blast, tumbling media or metal fittings.

The Line Vac features large throat diameters that make it possible to convey more material over longer vertical and horizontal lengths – the conveying rate is typically twice that of ordinary air powered conveyors.

The heavy duty threaded Line Vac conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air through directed nozzles to produce a vacuum on one end and high output flows on the other. The conveying rate is easily controlled using a pressure regulator on the compressed air supply.

The Line Vac is available in seven sizes from ¾” (19mm) NPT to 3” (76mm) NPT to fit popular pipe sizes. Standard duty models made from aluminum, 303SS and 316SS are also available in eleven sizes, with or without threads.

Available from Compressed Air Australia, all EXAIR Line Vacs are CE compliant and meet OSHA pressure requirements. Learn more here.

For further information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.