EXAIR’s new 360° static eliminator is CE, UL and RoHS certified

By Compressed Air Australia 18 January 2019
article image EXAIR’s Gen4 Super Ion Air Wipe
The new Gen4 Super Ion Air Wipe from EXAIR is engineered to provide a uniform 360-degree ionised airstream that clamps around a continuously moving part to eliminate static electricity and contaminants. The new static eliminator is ideal for removing dust, particulates and personnel shocks on pipe, cable, extruded shapes, hose, wire and more.

Following independent laboratory tests, the new Super Ion Air Wipe is certified to meet the rigorous safety, health and environmental standards of the USA, European Union and Canada that are required to attain the CE and UL marks. It is also RoHS compliant.

Key features of EXAIR’s Gen4 Super Ion Air Wipe include metal armoured high voltage cable to protect against abrasion and cuts; replaceable emitter point; integrated ground connection; electromagnetic shielding; lightweight aluminium construction allowing easy mounting using the tapped holes provided; choice of two diameter sizes - 2" (51mm) and 4" (102mm); and no moving parts to wear out.

The Super Ion Air Wipe uses a small amount of compressed air to entrain high volumes of room air. Two shockless ionising points powered by a UL Component Recognised 5kV power supply fill the airstream with static eliminating ions. This airflow attaches itself to the surface of the material running through the air wipe and neutralises the charge.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the new Super Ion Air Wipe complements EXAIR’s complete line of Gen4 static eliminators.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website or call 1300 787 688.

