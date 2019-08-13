Search
EXAIR's new 3/8″ Standard Air Wipe dries, cools and cleans moving material
EXAIR’s new 3/8″ Standard Air Wipe dries, cools and cleans moving material

By Compressed Air Australia 13 August 2019
EXAIR introduces the new 3/8″ Standard Air Wipe, designed to produce a uniform 360° airstream to blow off, dry, clean or cool the material passing through it. The split design of the Standard Air Wipe can be clamped around continuously moving material such as wire, cable, pipe, hose and extruded shapes.

The 3/8″ Standard Air Wipe ejects a small amount of compressed air through a thin slotted nozzle that pulls in high volumes of surrounding room air. Coupling brackets hold each half of the 3/8″ Standard Air Wipe together and can be latched together or removed quickly. Additional shims can be installed if more blowoff force is required.

A pressure regulator can be used for variable air velocity while instant on/off control provides precision blowoff. Air consumption is 11.1 SCFM at 80 PSIG and the sound level is low at only 82 dBA.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , Standard Air Wipes are CE compliant and available from stock in aluminium in diameters from 3/8″ (13mm) up to 11″ (279mm).

Standard Air Wipes are ideal for applications such as wiping wire, drying inks, cooling hot extruded shapes, and blowoff of water, plating, coatings and dust.

For further information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website, www.caasafety.com.au, or call 1300 787 688.

