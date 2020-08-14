EXAIR’s new 1/4 NPT FullStream spray nozzles for pressurised liquids

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

Compressed Air Australia presents EXAIR’s new 1/4 NPT FullStream liquid atomising spray nozzles, designed to provide a full cone spray pattern for pressurised liquids. These liquid spray nozzles find use in cooling, cleaning, washing, rinsing and dust suppression applications in industrial applications.

The vaneless tangential flow design creates wide open internal features to resist clogging while producing a uniform distribution in a round pattern with medium to large droplets. Their right-angle design is compact and operates up to 100 PSIG liquid pressure. FullStream cone nozzles work well with liquids containing particulate matter.

The liquid is supplied into the body of the FullStream nozzle, creating a swirling action within a vortex chamber. This vortex produces the spray pattern when the machined nozzle breaks the liquid surface tension as it exits the orifice and into a controlled spray angle.

Key features of FullStream liquid atomising nozzles include stainless steel construction enhancing durability and corrosion resistance; CE compliance; choice of a variety of flow rates; and EXAIR’s 5-year Built to Last Warranty.

Available from Compressed Air Australia, FullStream nozzles complement EXAIR’s large line of 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 NPT air atomising and no drip air atomising spray nozzles.

For further information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au, or call 1300 787 688.