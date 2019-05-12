EXAIR’s internal mix spray nozzles for fine atomisation

The new 1/8 NPT small internal mix spray nozzles from EXAIR have the ability to atomise fluids up to 106 litres per hour.

EXAIR’s new internal mix atomising nozzles mix the liquid and air inside the cap to produce the finest atomisation. Ideal for use on liquids with viscosity up to 300 centipoise, these small internal mix nozzles are available from Compressed Air Australia in narrow angle round pattern, wide angle round pattern and flat fan pattern.

Internal mix nozzles combine liquid and compressed air to create a coating of liquid that can be easily adjusted to meet the needs of diverse applications including coating parts in containers, cooling laminates, or applying paint and lubricant. EXAIR’s 1/8 NPT small internal mix atomising nozzles allow users to coat, cool, treat and paint a variety of products. Used with water or coolant, atomising nozzles are an efficient way to evenly cool hot items in any automated process.

Key features of EXAIR’s internal mix atomising nozzles include stainless steel construction for added durability and corrosion resistance; 1/4 and 1/2 NPT options; and variety of flow patterns and liquid rates available to meet specific application requirements.

External mix and siphon fed atomising nozzles are also available as well as patented no-drip versions of every atomising nozzle. All models are adjustable and CE compliant, and come with a 5-year Built to Last Warranty.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.