EXAIR’s compact air guns with variable flow trigger

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

EXAIR introduces the new VariBlast compact safety air guns featuring an engineered variable flow trigger to produce light, medium or heavy force upon a target. The small and lightweight cast aluminium design is capable of handling tough jobs.

Available through Compressed Air Australia , the VariBlast is a comfortable and ergonomic air gun featuring two ¼” air inlets and a storage hanger for convenience. Performance features include air consumption of only 2.5–17.5 SCFM (71 –495 SLPM), depending on the nozzle installed; and ability to produce up to 454 grams of force, making it a great choice for light to medium duty applications.

The CE compliant safety air guns can use EXAIR’s extensions up to 72" in length for extended reach and can be purchased with a chip shield. The new VariBlast air guns utilise EXAIR’s 1/8” engineered air nozzles, which reduce compressed air use and meet OSHA requirements for dead-end pressure and noise exposure.

All of EXAIR’s safety air guns use engineered air nozzles designed to maximise safety and minimise air consumption. The heavy duty and soft grip safety air guns provide higher force for tougher applications. All are available with extension pipes and chip shields.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.