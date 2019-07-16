Search
Home > Dual point mini coolers for small machining operations
Related Supplier News
Fine mesh drum cover keeping bulk material contained and contaminant-free
Fine mesh drum cover keeping bulk ...
EXAIR has introduced a new fine mesh non-woven drum cover designed for use on 205 litre or 60 litre drums.
EXAIR's new digital flowmeters with wireless capability
EXAIR's new digital flowmeters with ...
EXAIR introduces a new range of digital flowmeters with wireless capability, designed for businesses to measure and monitor their compressed air usage.
New EXAIR back blow air nozzles for cleaning small diameter pipes and hoses
New EXAIR back blow air nozzles ...
EXAIR introduces a new back blow air nozzle designed specifically to blow out debris and liquids from small pipe or hose inside diameters.

Dual point mini coolers for small machining operations

By Compressed Air Australia 16 July 2019
Supplier News
article image EXAIR's mini cooler with dual point hose kit
logo
1300 787 688

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The new mini cooler with dual point hose kit from EXAIR is designed to provide a stream of -7°C (20°F) cold air to prevent heat buildup, reduce downtime and increase productivity in applications involving small parts and tools. The mini cooler is effective in small machining operations to eliminate burning, melting and heat related breakage.

The mini cooler’s dual point option allows the cold air outlet to be directed at two different spots when cooling larger diameter tools, two separate points or opposite sides of a material or process. EXAIR also offers single point systems.

The mini cooler features a vortex tube that converts an ordinary supply of compressed air into cold air at -7°C (20°F). Flexible tubing is provided to direct the cold airflow while an adjustable magnetic base allows easy positioning. Durable stainless steel construction and an absence of moving parts assures maintenance-free operation.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the mini cooler is ideal for applications where liquid cooling cannot be used due to part contamination or cost. The use of the mini cooler improves tolerances, product finish and production rates. In addition to preventing premature tool wear, the mini cooler is ideal for cooling sewing needles, blades, small tools and lens grinding. All mini coolers are CE compliant and operate at a quiet 76 dBA.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Compressed Air Machining