Dual point mini coolers for small machining operations

The new mini cooler with dual point hose kit from EXAIR is designed to provide a stream of -7°C (20°F) cold air to prevent heat buildup, reduce downtime and increase productivity in applications involving small parts and tools. The mini cooler is effective in small machining operations to eliminate burning, melting and heat related breakage.

The mini cooler’s dual point option allows the cold air outlet to be directed at two different spots when cooling larger diameter tools, two separate points or opposite sides of a material or process. EXAIR also offers single point systems.

The mini cooler features a vortex tube that converts an ordinary supply of compressed air into cold air at -7°C (20°F). Flexible tubing is provided to direct the cold airflow while an adjustable magnetic base allows easy positioning. Durable stainless steel construction and an absence of moving parts assures maintenance-free operation.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , the mini cooler is ideal for applications where liquid cooling cannot be used due to part contamination or cost. The use of the mini cooler improves tolerances, product finish and production rates. In addition to preventing premature tool wear, the mini cooler is ideal for cooling sewing needles, blades, small tools and lens grinding. All mini coolers are CE compliant and operate at a quiet 76 dBA.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website www.caasafety.com.au or call 1300 787 688.